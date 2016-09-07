Prosecutors drop charges against Meade County commissioner

RAPID CITY (AP) — Lawrence County prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Meade County commissioner accused of damaging private property.

A jury last month acquitted home products businessman Alan Aker on a trespassing misdemeanor, but could not decide on a verdict on two property damage felonies.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Lawrence County prosecutors say they don't have the time and resources for a second trial.

Authorities allege Aker entered a client's property in Deadwood last summer, sawed off part of a deck railing and took it with him because of a dispute over payment. Aker said he hadn't been fully paid for the job and that he had permission to be on the property.

The County Commission voted to suspend Aker, who later lost his bid for re-election.