Businesses, farms, ranches, labor unions and other organizations might be allowed to contribute directly to candidates seeking state offices and seats in the Legislature under a proposal discussed Tuesday.

There seemed to be solid support among members of a special bipartisan panel assembled by Secretary of State Shantel Krebs to review South Dakota's campaign-finance laws. Her office oversees state-level elections.

Currently businesses, unions, trade and industry groups and other organizations can make contributions to a candidate by donating to a political action committee. The PAC then donates to the candidate.

Removing the necessity of that two-step process would need approval from the Legislature and the governor. The discussions under way wouldn't affect the 2016 elections.

Krebs said about two dozen states currently allow direct contributions to candidates by businesses and various organizations.

In South Dakota, a candidate for statewide office can't accept more than $4,000 in one year from an individual. The limit is $1,000 for legislative candidate.

But statewide and legislative candidates aren't limited on the amount they can accept from a PAC. State law sets a $10,000 limit on the amount that can be contributed to a PAC.

Donations by an individual, a business or some other organization to multiple PACs to support a candidate are already allowed.

In several instances in the 2010 primary and general elections, at least two candidates for governor each created multiple PACs so a few wealthy donors could give beyond the state limit. Neither candidate was elected governor.

Tuesday marked the first meeting of the panel. Among its members are:

• Krebs and two of her deputies, Kea Warne and Tom Deadrick;

• Linda Lea Viken, of Rapid City, a member of the state Board of Elections and a Democratic former legislator;

• Rep. Julie Bartling, D-Gregory, a former county auditor;

• Sen. Brock Greenfield, R-Clark;

• Sen. Scott Parsley, D-Madison;

• Sioux Falls lawyer Justin Smith; and

• Tony Venhuizen, the manager for Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard's two election campaigns and the governor's current chief of staff.

Krebs said she expects to call the panel together again later this month and then hold a third meeting this fall to finalize the proposals that will be requested from the Legislature in January.

Among the changes might be more reporting of campaign finances regardless of whether a person is up for election that year.

Candidates who have primary elections and general elections in the same year however wouldn't face any more pre-election or post-election reporting than in present law.

Many candidates who didn't have primaries this spring didn't have to file pre-primary reports. In some instances they gave money to other candidates without any public report required until this fall regarding the money's origins.

The situation becomes more egregious for statewide officeholders who donate money to candidates but only have to file a year-end report due Feb. 1 because they aren't up for election this year.

One of Krebs' suggestions Tuesday that had general support is moving the year-end filing deadline to the first Tuesday of December. Currently the deadline is Feb. 1 of the following year.

Krebs acknowledged to the group that she and her staff have been frustrated with the number of difficult complaints they received this year about campaign finances.

"We don't have any statutory authority to do anything," she said.

She said "the big question moving forward" is the possible creation of an independent review board that would receive complaints judged by her office to be legitimate and backed up by sworn statements.

The candidate or committee facing the accusation would have the opportunity to repair the problem before the review board would meet, she said.

Viken liked the idea but cautioned that the review board needed political balance. She said there might be a need for some sort of mechanism for handling complaints.

"It doesn't do any good to have these requirements if there's no way to enforce them," Viken said.

Smith said the review board could be the most controversial change for the Legislature to consider. Smith said he wasn't sure how frequently valid complaints surface and, he added, creating the system could invite abuses of candidates by their opponents.

Krebs told the story of Janette McIntyre complaining about Rep. Jeff Partridge this spring in their primary fight for a Senate Republican nomination for a Rapid City seat.

Krebs said it wasn't obvious in state law whether there was a violation. Krebs went to state Attorney General Marty Jackley. He didn't see the authority to act and, she said, the facts weren't clear.

"Our hands were completely tied," Krebs said.

Parsley said the idea is worth continuing to talk about at a future meeting.