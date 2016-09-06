Inspectors say South Dakota mental hospital still has issues

YANKTON (AP) — Federal inspectors say South Dakota's problem-plagued state-run mental health hospital still is not developing adequate treatment plans for patients.

The Argus Leader reports that the May visit by officials with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was a follow-up to an earlier inspection that found a number of deficiencies.

Problems included poor treatment plans, the misuse of physical restraints and a lack of training for the hospital's top psychiatric nursing manager. The hospital also has suffered from high staff turnover.

The state hired a new top administrator for the hospital earlier this year. Troy Jones has said he's working to address the worker shortages. Hospital officials also have said that conditions at the facility are safe.