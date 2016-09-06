2-vehicle crash in Boulder Canyon near Sturgis kills man

STURGIS (AP) — A crash involving a car and a pickup truck in Boulder Canyon near Sturgis killed the driver of the car.

The Highway Patrol says the 72-year-old man failed to negotiate a turn on U.S. Highway 14A, crossed the center line and collided with the pickup that was pulling a camper and a small trailer.

The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. Monday. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, about 3 ½ miles west of Sturgis. His name wasn't immediately released.

The two people in the pickup weren't hurt.