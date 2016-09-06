Tribe asks federal judge to block work on parts of pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is asking a federal judge to temporarily stop work on parts of the Dakota Access Pipeline to prevent the destruction of sacred and culturally significant sites near Lake Oahe.

A hearing on the tribe's motion for a temporary restraining order is Tuesday before U.S. District Judge James Boasberg. The tribe wants construction stopped on the pipeline route for a length of about two miles west of Highway 1806 and within 20 miles on either side of Lake Oahe.

If granted, the order would stop construction there while Boasberg weighs a broader request to halt construction on the pipeline. He will rule on that request by Friday.

The tribe is challenging federal regulators' decision to grant permits for the $3.8 billion pipeline, which would cross the Dakotas and Iowa to Illinois.