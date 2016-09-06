Governor proclaims state Direct Support Professionals week

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Dennis Daugaard has named a week to recognize those who work closely with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Direct Support Professionals week in South Dakota begins Sept. 11.

Direct Support Professionals are the main providers of publicly financed long-term supports and services for people with disabilities.

Department of Human Services Secretary Gloria Pearson says direct support professionals form the backbone of the state's community supports and services.