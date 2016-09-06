South Dakota recovery group works to expand in North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota-based recovery organization is looking to change how addiction is treated in North Dakota in part by involving businesses in recovery work.

Face It Together, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is working to establish outposts in Bismarck and Fargo, The Williston Herald reported. Face It Together advocates approaching addiction as a chronic disease and including employers in recovery efforts.

"We're bringing a whole new approach to this age-old problem," said Jim Sturdevant, chief operating officer of Face It Together. The group partners with companies willing to help fund employees' treatment and tries to encourage addressing chemical dependency rather than hiding it.

Because of the stigma around addiction, some people will never receive help, Sturdevant said. Face It Together's plan includes offering long-term recovery coaches and working to shift public perception on addiction.

"We try to bring more people to seek help by breaking down barriers that keep them from seeking help, and we also try to take that fear away by partnering with employers," Sturdevant said.

Williston residents were part of a statewide survey the group conducted earlier this summer, and Sturdevant said he's heard of a need for effective services in the area.