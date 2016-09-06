Authorities identify 2 people dead from small airplane crash

VIBORG (AP) — Authorities have identified two people from Tea who died after a small airplane crashed Friday morning in a rural Turner County cornfield west of Viborg.

Authorities say 14-year-old Destiny Karpinen and her grandfather, 64-year-old Allen Bucholz, died in the crash.

KDLT-TV reports the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

It was the second plane crash in southeast South Dakota last week. Earlier in the week, two people aboard a small airplane escaped injury when it crash-landed near the Sioux Falls airport.