Authorities identify girl who died from crash near Brookings

BROOKINGS (AP) — Authorities have identified a 4-year-old passenger who died from injuries in a car crash west of Brookings that also killed the car's 62-year-old driver.

The Highway Patrol says the Sioux Falls girl, Jasmine Mathis, died Sunday. Driver Cheryl Hartman of Lake Preston was pronounced dead at the scene Friday.

Two other children in Hartman's car were also injured.

Authorities say Hartman's car was headed east on Highway 14 when it crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle. The 27-year-old driver of the second vehicle received life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.