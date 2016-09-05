20th annual Tribal Leaders Summit set in Bismarck this week

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Tribal officials in the Dakotas are gathering in Bismarck this week for the 20th annual Tribal Leaders Summit.

The event that includes a trade show is Tuesday through Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center. It's hosted by United Tribes Technical College and precedes the college's 47th annual International Powwow next weekend.

Summit topics this year include tribal governance and sovereignty, education, child welfare and law enforcement and justice.

Bismarck Mayor Mike Seminary says the summit and powwow bring about 20,000 people to the city each year, boosting the local economy by about $1.8 million.