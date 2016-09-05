Rapid City man among first to receive new type of pacemaker

RAPID CITY (AP) — A Rapid City man is among the first patients in South Dakota to receive a newly approved type of pacemaker.

"We had some apprehension," 92-year-old Paul Baldwin said of being one of the state's first to receive the Medtronic Micra pacemaker.

About 2,400 of the devices have been implanted in Europe in the last three years, the Rapid City Journal reported. About 1,000 units are in use in the U.S. after the device was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in April.

Baldwin underwent the surgical procedure on Aug. 23, hospital officials confirm. He remained in Rapid City Regional Hospital overnight and returned home the next day.

Baldwin was admitted to Regional two years ago when one of his pacemaker leads had come loose. He had also undergone open-heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, in 2014 to replace an aortic heart valve.

Mayo surgeons had deemed him healthy enough at age 90 to undergo major heart surgery, and that made him a good candidate for the new pacemaker.

"They say they only let the healthiest ones have open heart surgery," Baldwin's wife, Jan, said. "That gave me the confidence that he could make it through this."

The retired high school and college business teacher says he's looking forward to getting the most out of his new pacemaker's 10- to 12-year battery life.