Arts center adds Native American art to its collection

RAPID CITY (AP) — An arts center in western South Dakota has added two new pieces to its permanent collection that will further highlight the influence of Native American art in the region.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the works of Dwayne Wilcox are now on display at the Dahl Arts Center. The contemporary ledger art pieces were purchased with donations from a Rapid City resident.

One of the pieces shows two people using a selfie stick, while the other addresses the Lakota culture.

Curator Denise Du Broy says one reason the center wanted to add some of Wilcox's work to its collection is his popularity. She says Wilcox has been "a big omission in our collection."

Wilcox is an Oglala Lakota. His work has been displayed in institutions across the U.S.