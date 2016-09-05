Man gets more than 2 years in prison for distributing meth

PIERRE (AP) — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for distributing methamphetamine in South Dakota.

U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange also ordered the 23-year-old Ty Wesley Clifford, of Mellette County, to three years of supervised release following his prison term. Clifford pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Federal authorities say Clifford distributed more than 50 grams of meth in South Dakota between May 2014 and September 2015.

Lange ordered Clifford to forfeit two handguns that law enforcement had seized.