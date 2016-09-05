South Dakota to host North American Manure Expo in 2018

BROOKINGS (AP) — It may not be the most glamorous topic, but for the ag industry, a trade show coming to South Dakota in 2018 brings important information.

South Dakota State University and SDSU Extension have announced that the state will be hosting the 2018 North American Manure Expo.

The trade show will include livestock producers in the dairy, beef, pork, and poultry industries; manure handlers, applicators and brokers; and crop consultants.

The SDSU Extension says it is currently considering a number of potential locations where the show could take place in southeast South Dakota along the Interstate 29 corridor.

David Kringen is the water resources field specialist SDSU Extension. He says the expo will also provide an opportunity to showcase South Dakota's "feeding industry and its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship."