State wants cash recovered from man shot by sheriff's deputy

RAPID CITY (AP) — A judge will determine if the state can keep money recovered from a man who was shot and killed earlier this year by law enforcement.

The Rapid City Journal reports 35-year-old Abraham Mitchell Fryer of Sturgis was shot by a Pennington County sheriff's deputy during a struggle after a traffic stop in Rapid City in February.

Authorities say methamphetamine, marijuana and $3,408 in cash were found in Fryer's vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The Attorney General's Office says the cash is connected to the illegal drug trade and should be forfeited to the state.

Fryer's family wants the cash be turned over to them.

Judge Heidi Linngren has scheduled a hearing on the case next month.