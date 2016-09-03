Man charged with shooting at robbery suspects sentenced

RAPID CITY (AP) — A Rapid City man who shot at robbery suspects as they fled a convenience store has been ordered to take a gun-safety course.

The Rapid City Journal reports 22-year-old Austin Hier pleaded guilty Friday to reckless discharge of a firearm in the June incident.

Rapid City police say the two robbery suspects left the store with about $175. As they fled, Hier fired a handgun at them but missed.

Two men have been charged with the robbery.

Police say Hier was charged because he didn't see the suspects actually brandish a firearm or what happened inside the store. And police say the suspects never threatened him.