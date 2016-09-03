South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor banquet to be held

YANKTON (AP) — Ronald Peterson will be inducted into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor later this month.

Peterson is a former state Department of Transportation area engineer. He spent almost his entire 43-year career with the department's Yankton office.

Reservations for the banquet are due by Sept. 21, with the event set for Sept. 26 in Yankton.

The banquet in Peterson's honor will be hosted by the Transportation Hall of Honor Committee.