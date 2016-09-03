School bus company gets $500K EPA grant to buy new buses

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Some Sioux Falls students will be returning to school next week in new, environmentally friendly buses.

School Bus Inc., the company that has transported Sioux Falls students for almost 40 years, purchased 10 buses this summer that are equipped with the latest emissions technology. A $500,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency that was awarded to the Sioux Falls School District helped the company buy the buses.

Sioux Falls officials in a statement say the move supports the city's long-term goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from government-related transportation.

Steve Hey is the president of School Bus Inc. He says the company will buy at least 10 more buses in the coming year.

Each bus costs approximately $86,000, that's $10,000 to $20,000 more than a bus without the emissions technology.