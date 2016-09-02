Teacher accused of sex with student indicted on 21 felonies

HARTFORD (AP) — A female Hartford teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a male student has been indicted on 21 felony counts.

A Minnehaha County grand jury indicted 29-year-old Kari Boll on charges of fourth degree rape, sexual contact with a child under 16, sexual exploitation and solicitation of a minor.

Authorities allege the West Central School District special education teacher had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student. She resigned last month. It isn't clear if she has an attorney, and a home telephone listing for her can't be found.