Crash on reservation kills 1 student, injures 4 others
EAGLE BUTTE (AP) — A one-vehicle crash on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation killed a teenager.
Tribal police tell KCCR radio that several people from Eagle Butte were traveling to Timber Lake to watch a volleyball match Tuesday evening when the crash happened on state Highway 63.
A 15-year-old student died and four other students were treated for injuries at an Eagle Butte hospital. They're expected to make a full recovery.
Details of the crash and the name of the student who died weren't immediately released.