SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A man injured when a semitrailer rear-ended his car in Minnehaha County has died from his injuries.

The Highway Patrol says 57-year-old Rohit Shah, of Rock Valley, Iowa, was injured Tuesday in the crash on state Highway 42 east of Rowena, and died Thursday in a Sioux Falls hospital.

The semitrailer driver was not hurt, and was not cited or charged in the crash.