Yankton to serve as South Dakota's capital for a day

PIERRE (AP) — Yankton has been chosen to serve as the honorary South Dakota capital for a day later this month.

The event is set for Sept. 21. Gov. Dennis Daugaard's office says activities will include a Main Street walk and business tours around town.

Daugaard says "the locals will essentially be welcoming the capital back" as Yankton was the first capital of the Dakota Territory.

Activities also include a community social and coffee hour. Community leaders are expected to discuss the needs of the city with Daugaard.

Daugaard says the event will be a great opportunity for him to learn more about the area and become better acquainted with the issues residents care about.

Yankton Mayor Charlie Gross says the city is excited to welcome Daugaard and his staff.