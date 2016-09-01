Western South Dakota authorities search for chase suspect

DEADWOOD (AP) — Authorities are still searching for a suspect who led officers in western South Dakota on a lengthy car chase.

The chase that began with a traffic stop in Deadwood shortly after 2 a.m. last Friday went through the Sturgis and Spearfish areas and on to the Wyoming state line, a distance of more than 30 miles.

It reached speeds up to 70 mph, and officers eventually decided to stop the pursuit. A Sturgis Police Department vehicle struck a deer at one point, but the officer wasn't seriously injured.

Authorities know who the suspect is but haven't released his name.