No one injured in late-night Aberdeen drive-by shooting
ABERDEEN (AP) — Aberdeen police are investigating a drive-by shooting during which 11 rounds were fired from a vehicle into an apartment complex.
No injuries were reported in the incident shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Officers recovered shells that will be submitted for forensic analysis.
Police are continuing to investigate. Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.