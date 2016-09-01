Lightning likely cause of hunting lodge fire near Mansfield

MANSFIELD (AP) — Lightning is believed to be the cause of a fire that damaged a hunting lodge in northeastern South Dakota.

Edmunds County Sheriff Todd Holtz tells the American News that there was bad weather and power outages in the area during the time of the fire at the Grass Lodge Hunting Retreat near Mansfield. And he says there's nothing that indicates the fire was suspicious.

The blaze occurred about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Holtz says the interior of the building was heavily damaged.

No one was in the lodge at the time, and no injuries were reported.