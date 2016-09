SIOUX FALLS (AP) — No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a strip mall in Sioux Falls.

More than 30 firefighters responded to the scene about 11 p.m. Wednesday after people in a neighboring building noticed smoke.

Flames were contained to two of the mall's units, but smoke damage was reported throughout the building. It wasn't immediately clear how many stores the mall contained.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.