Governor designates September as Campus Fire Safety Month

PIERRE (AP) — Gov. Dennis Daugaard has designated September as Campus Fire Safety Month to remind college students not to forget about fire safety.

Officials say the declaration is meant to encourage students with on- or off-campus housing to make sure their living areas are fire safe.

South Dakota Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says statistics indicate August and September are the worst months of the year for deadly campus-related housing fires.

Merriman says safety tips include being careful with cooking fires, candles and grills, as well as ensuring smoke alarms are functional.