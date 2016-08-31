Police: 2 missing girls found safe; mother in custody

RAPID CITY (AP) — Police in Rapid City say two girls who had been taken by their noncustodial mother have been found safe.

The Rapid City Police Department says the girls' mother, 24-year-old Alissa Hayes, was arrested Wednesday. It wasn't immediately clear what charges she is facing and whether she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Authorities say Hayes took 6-year-old Jeniya Hayes and 2-year-old Kaylahni Hayes during a supervised visitation on Tuesday.