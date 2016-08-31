Oil pipeline protesters disrupt second construction site

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Authorities say some Dakota Access oil pipeline protesters are disrupting construction about 20 miles west of a main protest site in southern North Dakota.

Morton County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Donnell Preskey says at least two people were arrested Wednesday morning at the site near state Highway 6, south of St. Anthony. She says authorities saw about 50 protesters at the site, including two men who had bound themselves to construction equipment.

Preskey says authorities were still attempting to free one of the protesters from equipment late Wednesday morning.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Tom Iverson says construction has been temporarily halted at the site and the highway closed.

Construction has been stopped for days near the main protest site at the confluence of the Cannonball and Missouri rivers.