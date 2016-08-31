Sioux Falls man sentenced on human trafficking charge

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A Sioux Falls man accused of controlling a woman with drugs and forcing her to prostitute herself more than 100 times over the span of about five months has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in federal prison.

The Argus Leader newspaper reports that 36-year-old Michael Dickey was sentenced Monday.

Authorities say Dickey brought the woman to Sioux Falls from St. Cloud, Minnesota. They say he injected her with narcotics up to three times a day, posted ads for prostitution online and arranged for sex acts in hotel rooms or at his apartment.