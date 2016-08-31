Sioux City police release details in parking lot shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police say a Sioux City restaurant parking lot had been a meeting spot for a man who apparently killed himself after shooting the woman he had been meeting there.

On Tuesday police released the pair's names. The dead man was identified as 46-year-old Michael Hasson, of North Sioux City, South Dakota. The wounded woman was identified as 54-year-old Christine Fuentes, who lives in Sioux City. She was taken to Mercy Medical Center-Sioux City after Sunday evening's shooting in the Chili's lot just north of the Missouri River.

Police say the two drove separately to the lot, and then Hasson got into Fuentes' vehicle, where the shootings took place. Police say their investigation points to an attempted murder-suicide. Autopsy results are pending.