Case of Aberdeen man accused in killing heads to jury soon

FORT PIERRE (AP) — Jurors will soon be deciding the fate of an Aberdeen man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend nearly two dozen times.

Thirty-four-year-old John Hemminger is on trial in Fort Pierre in the January 2015 death of Jessica Goebel. About a week of testimony wrapped up Tuesday, and attorney closing arguments were scheduled for Wednesday morning. After that, the case will go to the jury.

Hemminger could face life in prison if convicted of murder.

Prosecutors maintain Hemminger stabbed Goebel 23 times when she refused to take him back after a breakup. The defense maintains that someone else is responsible for the killing, and that police bungled the investigation.

The trial was moved out of Aberdeen due to defense concerns about being able to seat an impartial jury there.