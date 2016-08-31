Rapid City police search for missing girls; 1 is endangered

RAPID CITY (AP) — Authorities in Rapid City are searching for two girls, one of whom they believe might be endangered.

Police say 6-year-old Jeniya Hayes and 2-year-old Kaylahni Hayes were taken by their noncustodial mother, Alissa Hayes, on Tuesday during a supervised visitation. They have not been seen since 7 p.m.

Authorities say Kaylahni Hayes is believed to be endangered because she has a seizure disorder that requires daily medication that she does not have with her.

Police are asking anyone with information about the children's whereabouts to contact them.