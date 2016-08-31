Calls to state's poachers hotline result in 193 arrests

PIERRE (AP) — Calls to a South Dakota hotline that takes reports of illegal hunting or fishing incidents resulted in almost 200 arrests during the fiscal year that ended in June.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Department says 449 incidents were investigated thanks to tips from the public. The investigations lead to 193 arrests and $30,794 in fines.

Andy Alban is the department's law enforcement program administrator. He says the calls that came between July 1, 2015, and June 30 were double than what the department received the previous fiscal year.

The department says calls to the hotline, around since 1984, have led to over 11,200 investigations and 3,900 arrests.

People who report a violation can receive a reward ranging between $100 and $300, depending on the reported violation.

The tipline is 1-888-683-7224.