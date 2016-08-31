Grandstand tickets bought before fair include free admission

HURON (AP) — The South Dakota State Fair is reminding attendees that grandstand tickets purchased by Wednesday will come with free gate admission.

Tickets bought during the fair don't include gate admission. The fair runs from Thursday through Monday.

Grandstand acts include the Red Wilk Construction CBR Bull Bash, Dwight Yoakam with opener Blackhawk and Kip Moore with opener Reckless Kelly, among others.

State Fair Manager Peggy Besch says offering free gate admission on tickets sold prior to the fair gives attendees a great opportunity to save money.