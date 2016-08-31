Sioux Falls rejects petitions for election over building

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The city of Sioux Falls has rejected the petitions submitted by a group asking for a referendum on the city's planned $25 million city administration building.

The Argus Leader reports Sioux Falls city clerk Tom Greco rejected the petitions because the signatures were collected on the wrong form.

Opponents of the city office building in downtown Sioux Falls submitted over 6,000 signatures last week in an effort to force a special election to give the public the chance to vote on the project.

The City Council earlier this summer voted to pull funding for the 79,000-square-foot, three-story building. Mayor Mike Huether vetoed the move, saying the project is needed. The council failed to override the veto.

The city can begin borrowing money for the building in October.