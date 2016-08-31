School bus with about 30 USD students involved in crash

VERMILLION (AP) — A school bus with about 30 University of South Dakota students was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Vermillion.

USD vice president and dean of students Kim Grieve (GREEV') tells South Dakota Public Broadcasting that it "seems" like all students are doing well. The station reports that at least one student complained of neck pain after the incident.

Grieve says the students were on a tour of Vermillion as part of a class when a car hit the bus that they were in.

The station reports the crash left the bus of the Vermillion School District with some door windows broken and a large dent.

Grieve says the investigation into the crash is just starting. It wasn't immediately clear if any of the drivers involved were ticketed.