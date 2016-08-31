Police arrest suspect in Sioux Falls neighborhood shooting

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting in a Sioux Falls neighborhood that resulted in a house being struck by bullets.

Authorities say the Monday afternoon incident that involved multiple gunshots stemmed from a fight over a woman. No one was hurt.

Police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly fired the shots in the air after fighting with another man, then fired at the other man's home.

The suspect was arrested on charges including aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a firearm. It wasn't clear if formal charges had been filed against the man.