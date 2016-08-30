Search
    Republican state Rep. Dan Dryden dies at 72

    By Associated Press Today at 1:25 p.m.

    RAPID CITY (AP) — Republican state Rep. Dan Dryden has died.

    The office of South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says Dryden died Tuesday. He was 72.

    Dryden, a retired school business manager, had been a member of the state House since 2011 representing District 34, which encompasses a portion of Rapid City. He was the vice chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

    Daugaard says Dryden was respected by his colleagues "for his steady, common-sense approach." Daugaard says Dryden was an expert in school finance and was committed to "sound financial management."

    Daugaard says flags on state properties will fly at half-staff on the day of Dryden's funeral, which has not been set.

