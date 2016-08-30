No injuries when small plane crash-lands near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Two people aboard a small airplane that took off from the Sioux Falls airport escaped injury when it crash-landed.

The plane went down in a field north of Interstate 90 about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier tells the Argus Leader that the aircraft is a Beechcraft Bonanza, a single-engine private plane. He says it might have been doing touch-and-go training.

Authorities did not immediately identify the people on the plane.