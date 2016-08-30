SDSU police arrest suspect in reported campus sexual assault

BROOKINGS (AP) — South Dakota State University police have arrested a suspect in a reported sexual assault on campus involving people who knew one another.

University Vice President for Safety and Security Don Challis says a female reported the assault at a residence hall on Sunday. A suspect was arrested and university police are continuing to investigate.

The Argus Leader newspaper reports that a note sent to SDSU staff on Monday said the female and the suspect knew one another. Challis could not say whether both were students.