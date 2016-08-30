Occupied home struck by bullets in Sioux Falls shooting

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Sioux Falls police say an occupied home was struck by at least two bullets during a neighborhood shooting that apparently stemmed from a fight, but no one was hurt.

Authorities say the people inside the home were not involved in the Monday afternoon incident that involved multiple gunshots.

Police say the incident involved people in a vehicle and a male in a different home than the one that was hit by bullets. They say the male had minor scrapes and cuts and confirmed he had just been in a fight and had been shot at, but he wouldn't identify the other people involved.

The investigation is continuing.