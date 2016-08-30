Transportation Department: Interstate 29 repairs beginning

NORTH SIOUX CITY (AP) — The state Department of Transportation says repair work is beginning on Interstate 29 near North Sioux City.

The agency says work repairing concrete pavement and resealing joints is beginning this week. The repairs will run from the Iowa state line to north of Exit 4 for the north and southbound lanes.

In the work zone, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Drivers should pay attention to traffic and watch for construction workers and equipment.

Minnesota-based Interstate Improvements is the prime contractor for the project that's expected to be completed in November.