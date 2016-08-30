Lawrence County residents to vote on controversial quarry

DEADWOOD (AP) — Lawrence County residents are set to vote on whether a proposed rock quarry can proceed in scenic Centennial Valley.

Tuesday's election will decide whether Rapid City-based Mountain View Ranches LLC can develop a 192-acre sand, gravel and rock quarry off Crook City Road.

The County Commission in June narrowly approved the project. Area residents who oppose it then gathered enough petition signatures to force the public vote.

Mountain View Ranches sued to block the election, saying the county's approval was an administrative decision that can't be referred. But a judge earlier this month ruled that the issue is a legislative matter that can be subject to a public vote.