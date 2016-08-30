Dry weather impacting pasture, range conditions

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says dry weather is impacting pasture and range conditions as drought conditions remain in western South Dakota.

The Agriculture Department says in its latest crop progress report that topsoil moisture totals were rated 10 percent very short, 28 percent short, 61 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 10 percent very short, 34 percent short, 55 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.

Pasture and range conditions were rated 8 percent very poor, 19 percent poor, 36 percent fair, 36 percent good and 1 percent excellent. Stock water supplies rated 7 percent very short, 26 percent short, 66 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.

The report says there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.