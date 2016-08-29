USD holding open house for $66 million sports center

VERMILLION (AP) — The University of South Dakota is holding a public open house on Tuesday for its new Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The event coincides with the first athletic event at the new basketball and volleyball arena. Doors open at 6 p.m. with $1 tickets and free T-shirts, and the Coyotes volleyball team will play the University of North Dakota starting at 7 p.m.

The $66 million addition to the DakotaDome has seating for 6,000 fans. It also has a training facility and a laboratory.