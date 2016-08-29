Moving of 1,000 wild horses in South Dakota clears hurdle

BELLE FOURCHE (AP) — The federal government is a step closer to relocating more than 1,000 wild horses to a private ranch in southwestern South Dakota.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports initial results of a Bureau of Land Management study indicate the move would have no negative impacts on the environment. People with concerns have about a month to appeal.

The herd would come from the famed Triple U Ranch near Fort Pierre, a main setting for the movie "Dances with Wolves." The ranch was sold last year.

The herd could be relocated to Butte County as early as next month. The wild horse facility would be known as the Elm Butte Off Range Pasture.