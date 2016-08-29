Hail damages vintage vehicles at Deadwood classic car event

DEADWOOD (AP) — Wind-driven hail that hit Deadwood during the city's 20th annual Kool Deadwood Nites celebration damaged dozens of classic and customized cars.

People from around the country bring cars to the event and display them on downtown streets. There were about 650 cars at this year's event, which wrapped up over the weekend, the Rapid City Journal reported.

A storm late Friday brought quarter-size hail, wind and heavy rain. Many classic car owners rushed to seek refuge under a parking ramp.

"It was a scramble because the storm came so fast," said Art Meisenbach of Elk River, Minnesota, who found cover for his 1966 Ford Fairlane 500. "I got through it with a few dings, but I lucked out."

The storm dented a few dozen unprotected vintage vehicles. Some convertibles with their tops down had soggy interiors filled with mounds of hailstones. Many of the car owners were on the phone with their insurance agents as they watched the storm from inside buildings.

Several car owners and Deadwood Chamber Director Lee Harstad said the heavy metal used in the construction of older cars helped reduce damage.

"They made these old cars out of metal, not pop cans like they do today," said Rynnie Pariseau, of Rapid City. "But when that sucker hit there were convertibles screaming out of that lot trying to find cover under the parking ramp."