Man faces 6 felonies in fires at Madison apartments, store

MADISON (AP) — A 25-year-old man is accused of starting two fires in Madison and assaulting a police officer.

The Daily Leader reports that fire damage at the Uptown Apartments where Travis Smith Jr. lived was contained to a closet, but that the One Stop convenience store suffered significant damage early Sunday. Authorities say fires were set in three garbage cans by gas pumps and inside the store.

Smith is charged with six felonies and misdemeanor resisting arrest. The felonies include first-degree arson and aggravated assault on a law officer. The alleged assault happened while officers were arresting Smith at a restaurant.

No other injuries were reported.

It wasn't immediately clear if Smith had an attorney.