FBI wants help identifying body found on reservation

PORCUPINE (AP) — The FBI is seeking the public's help identifying a man found dead on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The body of a man is his 30s or 40s was found Aug. 20 in a wooded area in Porcupine. Authorities didn't release details about how he died.

The man was about 5-foot-10, weighed about 190 pounds and had shoulder-length black and gray hair. He was wearing size 10 white tennis shoes, blue sweat pants and a grey Florida Gulf Coast University T-shirt.

He had three tattoos — a Native American male face with downward feather on his left shoulder; "SKYE" with a broken heart on his right shoulder; and a tribal flag symbol depicting eight teepees inside a two-ringed circle on his right upper arm.

Anyone with information can call 763-569-8000.